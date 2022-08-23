Red Sonja Movie Is Still Alive, Finds Its Lead In Matilda Lutz

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matilda Lutz of "Rings," "Revenge," and "The Divorce Party" will don the armored bikini of the fearsome scarlet-haired warrior Red Sonja in Bassett's upcoming film due to schedule conflicts with John-Karmen. Lutz will be joined by "Sex/Life" and "Batwoman" star Wallis Day as Sonja's wicked half-sister Annisia. Robert Sheehan from Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" and the BAFTA Award-winning series "Misfits" will play a character named Draygon, who doesn't seem to be rooted in the source material. And Michael Bisping ("xXx: Return of Xander Cage"), Martyn Ford ("F9: The Fast Saga"), Eliza Matengu ("Thor: Love and Thunder"), Manal El-Feitury ("Code Red"), and Katrina Durden ("Doctor Strange") round out the cast.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but Bassett did express her excitement to adapt the sword-and-sorcery tale. "I've wanted to make a Red Sonja movie since I was a teenager — she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision," said the filmmaker in a statement. "When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja."

As of now, there is no release date for "Red Sonja," but as production moves along, we'll likely get an official synopsis and a better idea of when we can expect to see the film in theaters in the near future.