Red Sonja Movie Is Still Alive, Finds Its Lead In Matilda Lutz
In the nearly four decades since the first live-action film starring Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger, another adaptation of Dynamite Entertainment's "Red Sonja" has failed to materialize in Hollywood — but it's not for lack of trying. Robert Rodriguez once had a vision that included Rose McGowan in the titular role. Before allegations of sexual assault were brought to light, Bryan Singer was also in line to helm a project based on the character originally created for Marvel Comics in 1973 by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith. And the third attempt in recent history included "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star Hannah John-Kamen as the lead and "Transparent" creator Joey Soloway in the director's chair.
Typically, it's three strikes and you're out. But in this case, the fourth time appears to be the charm. While there were initially some issues in April 2022 with the U.S. immigration offices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, production is back on track with "The Terminal List" and "Silent Hill: Revelation" filmmaker M.J. Bassett's version of "Red Sonja." In fact, with cameras ready to roll in Bulgaria before moving on to Greece, Millennium Media has revealed the three leads of the long-gestating movie written by Soloway (who is remaining attached as an executive producer) and Netflix's "Tomb Raider" scribe Tasha Huo.
She-Devil with a sword
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matilda Lutz of "Rings," "Revenge," and "The Divorce Party" will don the armored bikini of the fearsome scarlet-haired warrior Red Sonja in Bassett's upcoming film due to schedule conflicts with John-Karmen. Lutz will be joined by "Sex/Life" and "Batwoman" star Wallis Day as Sonja's wicked half-sister Annisia. Robert Sheehan from Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" and the BAFTA Award-winning series "Misfits" will play a character named Draygon, who doesn't seem to be rooted in the source material. And Michael Bisping ("xXx: Return of Xander Cage"), Martyn Ford ("F9: The Fast Saga"), Eliza Matengu ("Thor: Love and Thunder"), Manal El-Feitury ("Code Red"), and Katrina Durden ("Doctor Strange") round out the cast.
Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but Bassett did express her excitement to adapt the sword-and-sorcery tale. "I've wanted to make a Red Sonja movie since I was a teenager — she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision," said the filmmaker in a statement. "When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja."
As of now, there is no release date for "Red Sonja," but as production moves along, we'll likely get an official synopsis and a better idea of when we can expect to see the film in theaters in the near future.