The Red Sonja Movie Is Once Again In Jeopardy

I'll admit, it doesn't take a whole lot to go wrong in order to convince me that something I've really wanted to happen is, for whatever reason, just not meant to be. There's absolutely something to be said for persistence and defying long odds and overcoming numerous obstacles ... but how many unsubtle signs does the universe need to toss into your path before realizing that it's just not going to happen? At some point, you've simply got to wave the white flag, pat yourself on the back for a good effort, and accept that enough's enough, don't you?

Well, maybe not. That is, if the folks behind the long, long, long-delayed "Red Sonja" movie have anything to say about it.

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the production has suffered yet another setback. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the U.S. immigration office has become the latest threat preventing the next live-action adaptation of the Marvel Comics character from becoming a reality. M.J. Bassett, the current director attached to the project and known for writing and directing "Silent Hill: Revelation," 2020's Megan Fox-starring "Rogue," and directing various episodes of "Ash vs Evil Dead," "Altered Carbon," and the upcoming "Terminal List," has taken the drastic step of filing a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The move comes as a last-ditch effort to save the production, as Bassett maintains that the government has been delaying her request to fly to Europe to begin production without due cause, putting the entire film at risk. The report indicates that a key part of the complaint, filed this past Monday in the federal California court system, has to do with the USCIS delaying her immigration process because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To Bassett, this puts her at risk of losing up to $1 million "by making it impracticable, if not actually impossible for her to travel to Greece and Bulgaria for pre-production and filming and, just as importantly, making the film uninsurable, and therefore dooming it before it ever begins."

Principal photography for "Red Sonja" was revealed to finally start on June 20, 2022, though with preproduction commencing in Bulgaria on March 28. It's not yet known if those dates stand any realistic chance of remaining on schedule, even if this lawsuit is ultimately ruled in Bassett's favor.