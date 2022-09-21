Superhero Bits: New Black Adam Trailer Links To The DCEU, Invincible Season 3 Is Underway & More

While we haven't even seen "Invincible" season 2 release on Prime Video yet, that hasn't stopped Robert Kirkman and the gang from getting to work on the next season. This, according to a recent interview with one of the show's stars, Khary Payton, who revealed to The Movie Dweeb that they've finished season 2 and have moved right into season 3.

"We finished Season 2, we're on to Season 3. But, it's so hard to say right now. There was a glut of animation studios just trying to get so much done, and literally, it was like projects sitting there with a backpack full of, you know, material being like 'anytime you're ready.' You know what I mean? But there was literally a line for the really great studios to just get this work out. So, I honestly can't tell you. I am dying to...I am so glad they greenlit [Seasons] 2 and 3 at the same time. That means that when 3 comes out, it'll feel like just next season and not like a lifetime."

While there may be a bit of a backup in terms of animation studios getting things done right now, the voiceover work can continue. So fans of "Invincible" shouldn't worry about the team just sitting on their hands, at the very least.