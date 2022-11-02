Michael Myers, Chucky, And Jason Voorhees All Live On Peacock Now – So When Are We Getting A Crossover?

No one can beat Shudder in terms of curation, in addition to diversity across decades and creators, but Peacock still features a pretty great selection of horror films. It doesn't hurt that they have access to a good chunk of the Universal library and beyond. With that, you may start to notice some familiar faces in the crowd, such as Michael Myers and Chucky. Now with "Hannibal" creator Bryan Fuller working on the upcoming "Crystal Lake" television series for the streaming service, you'll likely be seeing Jason Voorhees on your menu interface soon.

Wouldn't it be cool if they could all fight one another for slasher supremacy?

You might ask yourself how that would even be possible, considering the rights to all of these characters are all over the place, and you would be correct. In the event it actually managed to get greenlit, the crossover film would require so many draft rewrites, as the creatives of each respective franchise would go to bat over the specifics of their killers. But that would require thinking rationally, and we don't have time for that.

Michael, Chucky, and Jason are currently all vaguely positioned under the same streaming roof, and as long as they're there, why not have them attempt to butcher one another for our pleasure? Winner becomes the face of Peacock horror. But what would that even look like?