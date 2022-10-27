How The Rings Of Power Foreshadowed The Sauron Reveal Throughout Season 1

One secret identity to rule them all?

Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" came to an epic conclusion almost two weeks ago and viewers are still buzzing about the major, game-changing reveal about which of the main cast of characters had actually been the Dark Lord Sauron all along. Creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and their team of writers clearly had a lot of fun playing up this mystery for maximum impact, giving fans a pretty compelling reason to fall for the chemistry-laden pairing between Morfyyd Clark's Galadriel and Charlie Vickers' Halbrand ... until that plot twist in the season finale finally unmasked Halbrand as Sauron himself, pulling the rug out from under both Galadriel and the fanbase alike.

As challenging as it was to keep such a pivotal development hidden from prying eyes and ears, the Sauron/Halbrand reveal didn't come out of nowhere, either. Clever writers find ways to carefully seed these sorts of reveals throughout the story, laying a trail of breadcrumbs for perceptive viewers to pick up on. Such a task becomes infinitely more difficult with a show the scale of "The Rings of Power," but the showrunners have circled back and addressed their thought process that went into meticulously dropping hints about Halbrand's true nature ever since his very first appearance.

From double-meaning dialogue to very specific framing techniques to thematic subtext, "The Rings of Power" gave us all the clues we needed to figure out its central mystery.