Superhero Bits: Kevin Feige On James Gunn's DC Job, Fresh Black Panther Wakanda Forever Footage & More

Wel, well, well! Lake Bell, who voices Black Widow in the "What If...?" animated series, has confirmed directly to Marvel that she is in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The actress made the reveal on the red carpet for the film's premiere. While she couldn't say who she is playing, Bell explained, "All I'm saying is I am brief but with great energy and fervor, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of the movie." Speaking further, Bell explained her appreciation for being part of the MCU.

"I feel super honored to be a part of the Marvel Universe. I play Black Widow in the animated series What If...? so this is an extension of my loyalty I suppose. But truly, it's really fun to exist within a total fantastical universe that feels like a respite from the reality we deal with on a daily basis. It's extraordinary and it's full of wonder, and it continues to excite audiences. That for me is super cool."

So, who is Bell playing? Place your bets but we'll find out when the film hits theaters on November 11.