The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Finale Features One Darn Good Starship Battle

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Who knew that the spin-off cartoon from a writer/producer on "Rick and Morty" would be delivering some of the best modern "Star Trek" stories we've seen lately? As crass and silly "Star Trek: Lower Decks" can often be, the show has always been a genuine and loving attempt to capture the adventurous essence of the historic sci-fi franchise. But, wow. Season 3 of "Lower Decks" has raised the bar and may just be the best outing for the show yet.

Season 3 of "Lower Decks" wraps up with "The Stars at Night," which picks right up from the chaos we were left with last week. After Mariner (Tawny Newsome) was kicked off of the U.S.S. Cerritos in bad faith by Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), our Cerritos crew finds themselves in danger, faced with Admiral Les Buenamigo's (Carlos Alazraqui) new technology: a fully automated Starfleet vessel which would make most of the crew's jobs obsolete.

The season finale's climax is a stunner and marks one of the show's most impactful moments yet, brilliantly showcasing the bump in quality animation the show has developed since the start — culminating in a wonderfully staged starship battle.