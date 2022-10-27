Star Trek: Lower Decks Pays Off A Joke Years In The Making

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

A bit of technical explanation is required. On "Star Trek," the engines on Federation starships function more or less like internal combustion engines. Instead of generating energy through the combustion of flammable petroleum products, however, they channel the overwhelming power created by a series of matter/antimatter explosions. Thanks to the miracle crystalline mineral dilithium — which grows in a unique lattice-like molecular matrix — the explosions can be transformed and stored. The energy is then used to generate warp fields which, true to their name, warp the very fabric of space, allowing ships to "skip past" traditional physics and travel over 1,000 times the speed of light.

The explosions are mixed and wrangled in an enormous warp core, often depicted on screen as a decks-tall glowing blue tube where the matter and the antimatter mix.

A lot of these details are readily available in Michael Okuda's and Rich Sternbach's 1991 tome "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual," the kind of expanded universe ancillary sourcebook that deep-cut nerds savor while drinking Earl Grey on a winter afternoon. One might see it as a "Silmarillion" for tech dorks.

Many stories on "Star Trek" revolve around the warp core, and the basic engineering functions of a starship are frequently explored in detail. Multisyllabic, specious techno-jargon is one of Trek's greatest pleasures. Those who pay attention to any show will know, then, that if there are explosive troubles with the warp core, there is a nuclear option for Trek's engineers: eject it. A trapdoor will open in a ship's hull, and the who kit 'n' caboodle, core and all, will launch into space.

It's a dramatic, last-resort option.