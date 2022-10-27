Star Trek: Lower Decks Just Loves Being Star Trek, And That's Why It Works

This post contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

One of the reasons "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is so funny is that is focuses on a smaller, more pathetic corner of the "Star Trek" universe. In following a quartet of lower-ranking officers on an under-equipped, inauspicious ship, audiences can see for the first time how difficult and frustrating being a Starfleet officer can really be. It's incredibly illuminating — and depressing — that ensigns don't even have quarters on a California-class vessel, having to sleep on open bunks in a hallway. All of one's worldly belongings have to fit in a single drawer and there is one shower for dozens of officers. Starfleet, "Lower Decks" points out, isn't always glamorous and adventurous. Often, it's just menial tasks and the distant sense of feeling a little pathetic. This serves as a juxtaposition of classic 1990s "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episodes, which make every week seem like a meeting of the greatest, most important minds operating in the galaxy.

But this isn't to say that "Lower Decks" is thumbing its nose at '90s-era Trek. Indeed, with its latest episode "The Stars at Night," "Lower Decks" shows that even a California class vessel retains a level of professionalism and resourcefulness that puts it on par with any other Starfleet ship. Officers gather in their respective departments (command, security, engineering, medical) to receive sage advice from their respective department heads. Everyone is operating at peak efficiency to take on a trio of artificially intelligent starships that have gone rogue. In telling a more straightforward adventure story, "Lower Decks" proves that — pathos aside — it can function perfectly well as "Star Trek."