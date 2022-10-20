Star Trek: Lower Decks Brings Back One Of The Franchise's Most Unsettling Enemies

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

For an animated comedy series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" takes its world very seriously. The workplace comedy set in Starfleet, now nearing the end of its third season, has deep reverence for the "Star Trek" universe even when it's being its irreverent itself. And that means occasionally getting a little dark.

In the third season's penultimate episode, "Trusted Sources," a U.S.S. Cerritos away team ends up face-to-helmet with one of the franchise's most terrifying villains, the Breen. Like the Gorn, the lizard-like species that Captain Kirk (William Shatner) once fought on the original series, the Breen were considered a bit of a joke when they were originally introduced on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." We wouldn't actually see the Breen until "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and it turns out they're absolutely deserving of our fear. Just like "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" made the Gorn into true nightmare creatures, "Deep Space Nine" revealed that the Breen were bloodthirsty and cold, potentially even scarier than the series' other killing machines, the Jem'Hadar.

There are quite a few villainous alien races fighting in the Dominion War in "Deep Space Nine," but the Breen were the final villains introduced and they might have dealt a death blow to the entire Alpha Quadrant. Having them show up in "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and having them be just as scary as they were at the end of "Deep Space Nine" is the exact kind of "Star Trek" swing that makes "Lower Decks" so great.