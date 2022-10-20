Star Trek: Lower Decks Directly Addresses One Of Starfleet's Biggest Blindspots

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

With the sheer amount of quality "Star Trek" media at our fingerprints, one needs only an internet connection or a Blu-ray player (physical media collectors, for the win!) to tune in and enjoy the full range of what the classic sci-fi franchise has to offer. There truly is something for everyone. Shows like "The Original Series" or "The Next Generation," for instance, will scratch your itch for more traditional "Trek" stories that typically paint our heroes as, well, heroes and put the entire Starfleet ethos in a positive light. Others, like "Deep Space 9," sharply divided audiences at the time by daring to push back against accepted narratives and put our characters — and, by extension, the institutions they live by, as well — through the moral wringer.

The animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks" series doesn't quite have the same kind of ambitions as "Deep Space 9," to be sure, but it would certainly fall in the latter category of "Trek" shows than the former. In season 3 alone, the show hasn't been afraid to shine a light directly on metatextual aspects of the franchise in ways that most other IPs would never go near. A recent episode used the absurdities of a job fair to depict the galaxy's perspective of Starfleet, while another called out the property's penchant for returning to a certain recurring trope.

The latest episode, titled "Trusted Sources," goes even further than previous installments by turning a long-unacknowledged blindspot (by the characters, at least, if not the fans) into a key aspect of the story. Trekkies have long poked fun at the ongoing narrative of Starfleet arriving on an alien world, finding some obscure loophole around the Prime Directive to interfere in their affairs, and promptly leave orbit without ever returning. "Lower Decks" finally confronted this issue head-on.