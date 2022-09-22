The Starfleet Recruiting Booth Is One Of The Greatest Star Trek: Lower Decks Jokes Yet

There's an added level of embarrassment to Boimler and Mariner running the job fair stand, because you just know it's not the kind of thing crew members of a Galaxy-class starship like the Enterprise would ever do, even the lower deckers. To add insult to injury, Mariner can't act out or tell off the random hecklers because Commander Ransom (Jerry O'Connell) is looking for an excuse to kick her out of Starfleet. Even if Mariner frequently makes fun of Starfleet, she's also protective of it and all it represents. Starfleet is hers to make fun of, not theirs, because they didn't earn that right. Similarly, the moment that makes Boimler blow his lid is when an outpost scientist pulls off his rank pip and chucks it in the dirt behind her, where it gets stepped on. It's one thing to disrespect the idea of Starfleet, but to throw away the thing that represents all of Boimler's sacrifices, hopes, and decisions in his career is one step too far.

When he does snap, throwing tables and yelling some harsh truths about the necessity of Starfleet, it's deeply satisfying. Anyone who's ever been stuck taking crap from the general public all day and kept a smile on their face knows the desire to go haywire, and seeing Boimler do it is a treat. (He also shouts a bunch of funny little Easter eggs about other issues people have had with various points in "Trek" lore, which is the icing on the catharsis cake.)

"Star Trek" can be a blast when the characters boldly go where no one has gone before, but sometimes, it's refreshing to see them tread some familiar human ground.

