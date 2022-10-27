The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Finale Pays Off A Niche Next Generation Subplot

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

At the end of last week's episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Trusted Sources," Ensign Mariner (Tawney Newsome) infuriates Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) and Mariner has to leave the ship in disgrace. Luckily, she seems to have had a second career already lined up: Tomb Raider. Mariner moves onto the ship of sexy maverick archaeologist Petra Aberdeen (Georgia King) and the two immediately go about plundering ancient, abandoned temples looking for statues and tchotchkes they can distribute to museums.

In the following episode, "The Stars at Night," Mariner begins to sense something is suspicious about Petra's setup. Most notably, Petra becomes cagey and evasive whenever Mariner asks her about who is financing her operation. In a cute nod to Trek's post-capitalist utopia, Petra mocks Mariner for not knowing anything about what things cost. Eventually, Mariner uses her amble Starfleet computer skills to hack into Petra's database to follow the money. She discovers in an instant that her ship and all her supplies have been provided by [musical sting] Admiral Jean-Luc Picard.

Picard doesn't appear in the episode, but his mention reveals a few things. The last time audiences saw Picard in Trek's ample chronology, he was still a captain on board the Enterprise-E in "Star Trek: Nemesis." Four years have passed since then, and it seems Picard received his promotion in that time. Picard's funding of somewhat-shady plundering also reveals that Jean-Luc still holds archaeology close to his heart, fulfilling a running detail with the character.