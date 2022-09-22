Lower Decks Reminds Us The Star Trek's Sexiest Mavericks Are Archaeologists

This post contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 3, episode 5.

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Reflections," Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is given the unenviable task of working a Starfleet recruitment booth at what is essentially a sci-fi jobs bazaar. It's hard enough to make Starfleet seem appealing to passersby who only want sit on the bridge of a starship, but Mariner's job is made all the more frustrating by the person in the booth next door to hers. Whenever Mariner makes a sales pitch, the roguish and dazzling Petra Aberdeen (Georgia King) points out that Starfleet vessels are typically full of boring, windowless rooms and mundane technical jobs. The only thing that breaks up the monotony, she indicates, is when you're assimilated by the Borg. She, meanwhile, offers passersby a job in the Independent Archaeologists Guild, an organization devoted to tomb raiding and spelunking and looking cool.

Aberdeen, she later reveals, was once a Starfleet officer herself, before leaving the service and becoming a free agent. Why did she leave? "Why leave a fancy big ship," Aberdeen asks sarcastically, "just for life of freedom and nonviolence?" Mariner bristles at the implication that Starfleet is a violent organization, leading Aberdeen to immediately imply that Starfleet is essentially a militaristic naval fleet. And you know what? She kind of has a point.

Petra Aberdeen is the latest archaeologist in "Star Trek" that reinforces an old Trek rule about the profession: archaeologists are just plain cool. While Starfleet may be devoted to research and exploration, archaeologists get the same job done in half the time and with none of the stuffed-shirt devotion to protocol. Even in "Star Trek," everyone wants to be an archetypal adventure hero like Indiana Jones.