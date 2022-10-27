Andrew Lincoln Calls His Cabinet Of Curiosities Episode The Scariest Thing Netflix Has Ever Done

"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" is the gift that keeps on giving, and we are being treated to two fresh episodes per day in this eight-episode anthology series (you can read our review of the series here).The series' final installment, Jennifer Kent's "The Murmuring," tells a devastating, tragic love story about Nancy (Essie Davis) and Edgar (Andrew Lincoln). Lincoln, who is known best for playing Rick Grimes in "The Walking Dead," recently told TUDUM that "The Murmuring" is "the scariest, the most appalling, nerve-shredding hour that Netflix has created...so far." Although we are yet to witness the horror of the penultimate episode, Lincoln vouches that the experience is bound to leave a mark in viewers' minds.

Kent, who is adept at evoking genuine scares in tales with an emotional core, will hopefully apply the same treatment to "The Murmuring," which is based on a story written by del Toro himself. Based on the episode's sneak peek, the story seems to revolve around grieving parents who have recently lost their daughter. What ensues is an onslaught of grief, loss, and unspoken horrors.

Lincoln expressed his feelings about this upcoming installment in an interview with TUDUM:

"I hope audiences will have the same reaction I did when I read it, that it was a beautiful story about loss and coming to terms with grief. Hopefully some way of finding a way to navigate grief? I took it very, very seriously. When [horror is] done well, it's beautiful."

How scary is Kent's contribution to the horrifying cabinet of curiosities? Let us dive deeper into Lincoln's preview of "The Murmuring."