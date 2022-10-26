Nasim Pedrad's Chad Saved From Cancellation By Roku

"On behalf of myself and the incredible team that put such hard work and passion into creating 'Chad,' I'm thrilled to share that the second season of this story will be told on its new home, the Roku Channel," Pedrad said in a press release. "So much of my heart is infused in this show." Pedrad also noted that she feels "conflicted celebrating anything right now as the people of my homeland are in the midst of a revolution against an oppressive regime," but that she's "grateful to have a platform where I can talk about it."

Pedrad's goal with "Chad" was always to amplify the voices of Iranian people, noting "I'm especially grateful to be promoting a show that portrays an Iranian-American family from a place of humor, humanity, and empathy — something I had longed for growing up." The Roku Channel has been making pretty big moves as of late, like striking a deal with Lionsgate and slowly grabbing the Quibi catalog.

"'Chad' is a story years in the making that deserved to be told," said Colin Davis, head of scripted originals at Roku. "We're thrilled to be partnering closely with Nasim and her team to bring the next chapter of this exceptional series both to existing fans, as well as sharing it for the first time with new audiences, on the Roku Channel." There's no announced release date for season 2 of "Chad" but this is a huge win for both the Roku Channel and fans of coming-of-age stories played by adults.