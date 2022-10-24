The House Of The Dragon Season Finale Is Summed Up In Two Close-Ups

This post contains spoilers for the "House of the Dragon" season 1 finale.

History is never as mythical as people make it out to be. Take "Fire & Blood," the 2018 George R.R. Martin novel that inspired "House of the Dragon." Within the "Game of Thrones" universe, "Fire & Blood" is a historical text that alleges to reveal the truth about the fall of House Targaryen, as written and researched by Archmaester Gyldayn. With a name like that, one would anticipate an epic, sweeping tale of disloyalty, death, and dragonfire, and for the most part, Gyldayn's treatise delivers on this promise.

However, where "Fire & Blood" is based on first-hand sources that might not be accurate (hence the number of times accounts of key events conflict with one another in the book), "House of the Dragon" explores this era in Westeros history from an omniscient point-of-view. The truth, as the show has revealed, is that House Targaryen didn't fall apart in a blaze of glory. No, it steadily tore itself to shreds thanks to a whole lot of clashing egos, trivial grudges, malicious blunders, and tragic misunderstandings. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the season 1 finale, which puts the final pieces into place for the infamous Targaryen civil war (aka "the Dance of Dragons").

In fact, both this idea and the season's over-arching narrative can be summed up by a pair of close-up shots in the closing minutes of the season 1 finale. Let's dig into it, shall we?