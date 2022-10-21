Wendell & Wild Director Henry Selick Wants To Revive A Scrapped Adaptation Of Great Neil Gaiman Story

Despite all the pressure to make "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" via CGI, Selick is still hopeful that the film will be produced with stop-motion animation. While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, he confessed that he is hoping his latest film, the Netflix Original "Wendell & Wild," will be successful enough to show potential studios that stop-motion is indeed a viable moviemaking path. Given the fact that we've called "Wendell & Wild" more visually stunning than "Coraline," Selick might just have a chance at success.

That being said, the director might face some competition, too. In 2019, Simon Pegg announced that he was adapting the same Gaiman novel for the medium screen: television. While we haven't heard much about the project since (maybe it's trapped in limbo, too), multiple simultaneous adaptations might be deemed overkill. That being said, at least if nothing else, Pegg's own enthusiasm for his project shows that Selick is onto something: "Ocean" might be perfect for the screen after all.

Wendell & Wild is currently streaming on Netflix.