This Is Why Black Adam's Flight Looks Different From Other Superhero Movies

There's a new antihero in town ... and no, it's not just Taylor Swift.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spent over a decade trying to get "Black Adam" off the ground, which makes it all the more surreal that we've finally reached the point where we can say that the DC superhero antihero movie is currently playing in theaters worldwide. All along, we've been told ad nauseum that this will be the film to "change the hierarchy of power" in the DC Universe (check this out for a spoilery look at whether the end result actually managed to pull that off or not!), putting tons of pressure on "Black Adam" to set itself apart from the rest of this comic book movie "genre" and do something radically different.

The jury is still out on whether Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra actually accomplished this or not — /Film's review by our very own Witney Seibold lands squarely on the "not" end of that little spectrum — but in the micro, there's at least one technical aspect involved in the making of "Black Adam" that actually might prove this film to be a trend-setter of sorts.

As one might expect, "Black Adam" is packed with explosive action and elaborate set pieces, from Black Adam taking on teams of mercenaries and soldiers who never stood a chance, to the spectacle of the Justice Society of America. While audiences will undoubtedly gravitate towards this film for The Rock's star power, the promise of that mid-credits tease, or the novelty of seeing James Bond himself, Pierce Brosnan, trading quips in a stylized comic book-inspired world, one wholly unique filmmaking technique might go unnoticed: the method used to capture Black Adam while flying.