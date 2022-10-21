Winston Duke's M'Baku In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Follows In The Footsteps Of Past Marvel Villains

When "Black Panther" came out, it was a shock to the system of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a movie that introduced audiences to a lived-in world with complex and detailed societal structures and rules, a rich culture with exquisite production designs, and a fantastic cast you could follow for hours and hours at a time, with some of the best and most complex villains in the entire MCU.

Some — not one — because as incredible as Michael B. Jordan was as Killmonger, he was not the only antagonist in "Black Panther." Indeed, before N'Jadaka threw his cousin off a cliff and took over his throne, there was another challenger who was introduced as a potential enemy to T'Challa: Winston Duke's M'Baku, the White Gorilla.

The moment M'Baku first enters the screen, he is a formidable, intimidating, and quite charming presence. Even as he challenges T'Challa for the throne, you kind of want to see what he'd do, even if you don't want him to succeed. Of course, though he lost the duel, he still helped out in defend Wakanda from Killmonger, and then helped defend the Earth against Thanos (twice). Still, it is hard to believe the two are buddies. Indeed, there may be more than just Atlanteans that the new Black Panther will have to face in the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."