Winston Duke Would Like To Star In His Own Black Panther Spin-Off, Please

In an interview with Collider, Winston Duke was nothing but enthusiastic about the possibility of getting a solo project while also making sure everyone knows what he's discussing is purely hypothetical:

"The Jabari-Lands are such a rich space of culture within Wakanda that it would be really cool to explore that. We're speaking purely hypothetically here. We're just spit-balling and dreaming. You're dreaming with me, my tall friend. I like the idea of what M'Baku would be like, out in the world. That would be pretty cool because he's not a character that we usually see exploring. I think his type of code of honor would be pretty cool to see interact with so many other things."

Winston Duke has shown the ability to carry himself in meatier roles, such as playing one of the leads in Jordan Peele's "Us." However, something potentially preventing a spin-off for M'Baku are various theories that have circulated about who would be the next Black Panther, with M'Baku being one of many candidates.

At this point, it's all but confirmed to be Shuri (Letitia Wright) who takes up the mantle, taking M'Baku out of the running. Thankfully, that leaves room for the character to carry on his journey as his own character, in turn opening up the possibility for a spin-off.