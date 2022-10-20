Train To Busan And Hellbound Director Yeon Sang-Ho Sets New Netflix Series The Bequeathed

Netflix is continuing its investment in South Korean programming, as the director of the groundbreaking zombie film "Train to Busan" and the shocking Netflix series "Hellbound" has a brand new series up his sleeve. Prolific director Yeon Sang-ho has a phenomenal filmography worth checking out, but his newest venture, "The Bequeathed," is definitely something worth getting excited about. Yeon will serve as the creator and writer of the thrilling new series, while Min Hong-nam, who was the assistant director on both "Train to Busan" and its sequel film, "Peninsula" will be fulfilling the directorial duties.

Kim Hyun-joo, who starred in "Hellbound" will play a woman named Yun Seo-ha, who inherits a plot of familial land following the death of her uncle, and experiences a series of strange events as the land also serves as the familial burial ground. In Korean tradition, the dead are buried under mounds standing upright in coffins made from six planks of wood. This practice still exists in some families but has evolved greatly over time, but based on the horrific themes often explored in Yeon's work, it's likely that "The Bequeathed" will dabble in this tradition.

When "Hellbound" was released in November of 2021, it was the first series to dethrone "Squid Games" as the most-watched show on the platform for the week, centering on terrifying supernatural entities that pop up out of nowhere to condemn people to hell. The series was renewed last month for a second season because Netflix is in the Yeon business, and business is good.