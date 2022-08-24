Train To Busan's Yeon Sang-Ho To Adapt Horror Manga Parasyte: The Grey For Netflix

Horror manga fans rejoice. Korean horror series "Parasyte: The Grey" — a live-action adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki's science fiction manga series — is coming to Netflix.

According to Deadline, the show will be directed and co-written by Yeon Sang-ho, the filmmaker behind "Train To Busan" and "Peninsula," as well as the creator of "Hellbound." Climax Studio, responsible for Sang-ho's show "Hellbound," and Wow Point will be producing the series. Netflix's "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" writer Ryu Yong-jae is writing the script alongside Sang-ho.

The outlet reports that the series will follow "a group of humans [who] wage war against the rising evil of unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power."

"Scripting Your Destiny" and "When My Love Blooms" actor Jeon So-nee stars as Jeong Su-in, a woman who contracts a parasite she ends up coexisting with after it fails to take over her brain. "Kingdom: Ashin of the North" actor Koo Kyo-hwan stars as Seol Kang-woo, a man who tracks down parasites in an attempt to find his missing sister. "Decision to Leave" and "The Admiral: Roaring Currents" actor Lee Jung-hyun rounds out the cast as Choi Jun-kyung, the leader of a task force called "Team Grey" who is battling the parasites after losing her husband to them. Both Kyo-hwan and Jung-hyun have previously worked with Sang-ho on his film "Peninsula."