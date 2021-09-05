Hellbound Trailer: Train To Busan Director Sends Us Straight To Hell In Netflix Horror Series

It's film festival season, and while all eyes are on Venice right now, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is also gearing up for its start date on September 10. One of the things screening in Toronto this year is "Hellbound," a new Netflix series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho. It's based on "The Hell," a webtoon, or digital comic, that he co-wrote with Choi Kyu-seok, who also served as illustrator.

The TIFF page for "Hellbound" likens the webtoon to a storyboard for the series. The cast is led by Yoo Ah-in, who starred in the superb 2018 Korean film, "Burning," adapted from the short stories of Haruki Murakami and William Faulkner.

"Train to Busan" remains one of the most popular horror movies of the last decade. We have some real, as-yet-unpublished Survey Says results that verify that. People rank it up there with "Get Out" and "A Quiet Place." Last year, Sang-ho followed it up with "Peninsula," which had a more mixed reception and which also may have gotten lost in the shuffle for some viewers amid the news cycle of a legit pandemic (as opposed to a fictional zombie virus outbreak).

Check out the first trailer for "Hellbound," below.