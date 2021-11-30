Train To Busan And Peninsula Director Teases Ideas For A Third Zombie Movie

Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho completely revitalized the zombie subgenre with 2016's "Train to Busan." The film was as much a thrilling action horror film as it was a heartbreaking examination of fatherhood pushed to the absolute brink. It's now considered one of the best zombie films ever made, and Yeon Sang-ho has become one of the most sought after horror directors working today. Following the success of "Train to Busan," Sang-ho released the animated prequel "Seoul Station," and the high-octane live-action sequel, "Peninsula." His latest project, "Hellbound" is the newest horror success series on Netflix, focusing on a nation under attack by supernatural creatures condemning souls to hell, leading to the rise of religious cults with nefarious intentions. In a recent interview with Variety talking about a possible season 2 of "Hellbound," Sang-ho let it slip that he's interested in a possible third live-action installment of his zombie series:

"I believe that the zombie genre is very traditional but at the same time, depending on what you bring to that, it can be completely new. Personally, I do have some ideas in terms of further development of what happens after 'Peninsula,' but as for whether I will create that into a film, it's something that I do want to do."

Yang-ho has proven with both "Hellbound" and the Korean series "The Cursed" that he's more than capable of long-form serialized storytelling, but as he continued, "a film series would be the most feasible."