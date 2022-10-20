The House From... Clip: Stop By Laurie Strode's Real-Life House From John Carpenter's Halloween [Exclusive]

Our collective love for pop culture is so strong that it's not just the actors, filmmakers, and characters from the big screen and the flickering box getting all the love. Sometimes, a movie or TV show becomes such a cherished piece of entertainment history that even the props and locations from our favorite stories reach a surprising level of admiration. Some of them have even become, dare I say, iconic? That's what drives people to buy endless merchandise for their shelves and take road trips to visit the real life locations that have been featured in film and TV. Thankfully, checking out some of the most recognizable locales from Hollywood's history is about to get a little bit easier, thanks to an upcoming documentary.

"The House From..." is a new film from Tommy Avallone, director of Peacock's recently released "I Love You, You Hate Me," the documentary chronicling the rise and fall of the children's television character known as Barney the Dinosaur. In this new doc, Avallone (who we have an interview with coming up very soon) sought out a bunch of famous houses from movies and TV shows like "Home Alone," "Breaking Bad," "Full House," "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure," "The Goonies," and many more. Not only does he highlight the residences themselves, but he speaks to the owners about what it's like to live in the kind of place that fans are constantly visiting and taking pictures of pretty much every single day. In fact, the film will even guide fans through some of the interiors, so you can see what they actually look like on the inside.

Currently in post-production, Avallone shared with /Film an exclusive sneak peek at the movie with a clip highlighting Laurie Strode's house from John Carpenter's original "Halloween." Could you ask for a better house to showcase during the spooky season? Watch the clip below, and find out when you can see the movie and maybe even help finish it.