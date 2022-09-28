I Love You, You Hate Me Trailer: Barney The Dinosaur Gets A Docuseries In The Vein Of Feels Good Man

As a kid of the 1990s, it is impossible to explain the impact Barney the Dinosaur had on my own upbringing and the childhoods of the generations of children that followed. The giant purple singing dinosaur quickly became a beloved hero for toddlers and elementary school-aged kiddos everywhere, with educational messages about emotions, friendship, compassion, and basic academics hidden through song and dance. The dinosaur sensation was a children's entertainment paladin that rivaled Big Bird and Elmo on "Sesame Street," and his loving message, and the earworm of the "I Love You" song, made him a hero to little viewers all around the globe.

It also quickly turned Barney into a conduit for hatred, as conspiracy theories and violent subversions of the show's characters were brought into the fold by people desperate to put an end to the character. In a new 2-part docuseries for Peacock, "I Love You, You Hate Me" looks to explore the cultural rise and fall of an American icon, and the way a well-intentioned symbol of empathy became one of the most despised figures in pop culture.

Directed by Tommy Avallone ("I Am Santa Claus," "The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man"), the new series includes interviews with various members of the cast and creatives behind "Barney & Friends" and "Barney & The Backyard Gang," as well as those who can provide expertise on just how the most lovable anthropomorphic dinosaur became the central focus for the ire and hatred of so many.