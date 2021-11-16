Won't You Say You Love Peacock For Giving Us The Barney The Dinosaur Documentary We've Always Wanted

If you're happy and you know it, "Add to List." A three-part documentary about beloved (and loathed) childhood staple Barney the Dinosaur has begun production at Peacock, the streamer announced. The project is said to concern itself with the rise and legacy of Barney, the purple anthropomorphic T-rex who sang and danced his way into the hearts of school-aged children everywhere throughout the '90s. Singing nauseatingly catchy songs (but the kids love them) like "The Green Grass Grows All Around" and "Mr. Knickerbocker," the perpetually optimistic creature was an easy target for cynics who would spoof the show's good nature and influence on young children. The currently untitled doc will premiere on Peacock in 2022.

The documentary is produced by Scout Productions (Netflix's "Queer Eye"), with Tommy Avallone directing and executive producing. Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams, Amy Goodman Kassm, and Joel Chiodi of Scout Productions executive produce alongside Raymond Esposito. Wendy Greene is co-executive producer, and Trent Johnson also produces.

"Barney the Dinosaur was a ubiquitous character for children and parents alike and we are thrilled to work with the Scout Productions team to bring this three-part series to Peacock," said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "This documentary is bound to captivate audiences like Barney has over the years."