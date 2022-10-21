Does Black Adam's Justice Society Warrant Their Own Movie? An Investigation

Major spoilers ahead for "Black Adam."

The Warner Bros. film "Black Adam" is finally out after so many years of waiting. Dwayne Johnson stars as the titular anti-hero from DC Comics, a man who was granted superpowers in the fictional ancient country of Kahndaq, then imprisoned for thousands of years. When he wakes up, he's out for revenge. The Justice Society of America (JSA) has to either take him down or win him to their side, depending on which member you ask.

Though the JSA has appeared in animation and on TV, this will be its live-action movie debut. Created by editor Sheldon Mayer and writer Gardner Fox, the Justice Society of America first showed up to fight crime in "All Star Comics" #3 in 1940. This was the very first superhero team-up. The original membership included Green Lantern, Hawkman, Atom, the Flash, Sandman, Spectre, Hourman, and Doctor Fate. They took on evil together through 1951 and then fizzled out. Some of the JSA members reformed into the Justice League of America, which we've seen on the big screen in the film "Justice League."

The history of the JSA is complicated after that, and at one point we had the Justice League on Earth-One and the Justice Society of America on Earth-Two. Later on, in the 1985 limited series Crisis on Infinite Earths, we had the JSA as the predecessor of our modern Justice League. That leaves many possibilities open.

Our film, of course, has two of those original members in Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). Also chosen for the job of taking down Black Adam are Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

Does the group hold up? Do we want a Justice Society of America movie?