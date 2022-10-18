Black Adam's Aldis Hodge Had To Factor In Imaginary Wings When Memorizing Fight Choreography [Exclusive]

When "Black Adam" finally hits theaters this week, it won't just introduce audiences to the antihero Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson), but to a whole cadre of heroes who could end up playing a major part in the future of the DCEU. The team is called the Justice Society of America, and trailers for the movie have already given us a great first look at their impressive, assorted powers.

Among them is Hawkman, the leader of the JSA who can be spotted body-slamming Black Adam into a building in clips from the movie. Hawkman, whose real name is Carter Hall, sports a pair of gorgeous and intimidating gold and red wings and a golden helmet with its own wing-like pattern. But the actor that plays him, "One Night in Miami" and "The Invisible Man" star Aldis Hodge, apparently had to make do with imaginary wings while on set.

/Film's Jenna Busch interviewed Hodge ahead of the film's release, and asked the actor about how he incorporated wings into his training regimen for the action-heavy film. After joking that he does have real "fluffy and furry" wings, Hodge revealed that the mechanical set of wings we see on screen is created entirely via visual effects. "I don't put on any wings," the actor shared, before explaining that he got to see what they might look like during production, which helped him conceptualize where the effect would end up in the final product.