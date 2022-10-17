How Halloween Kill's 'Devastation' Led To Halloween Ends' Love Story

This post contains spoilers for "Halloween Ends."

David Gordon Green has rounded up his "Halloween" reboot with the recently released "Halloween Ends," which puts a stopper on the Michael Myers saga for good (for now). After surviving Michael multiple times and undergoing immense trauma for 40-odd years, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) engages in a final confrontation with the masked killer in Green's final film in the trilogy. The stakes are obviously high, as one expects a lot of slashing and unexpected deaths to occur. However, "Halloween Ends" makes the bold choice to swerve in fresh directions and firmly positions a love story at the center of the penultimate entry.

In an interview with IndieWire, Green explained that the utter devastation at the end of "Halloween Kills" haunts the characters in "Ends," especially Allyson (Andi Matichak), who lost her loved ones in "Kills." Although "Ends" retains the carnage and gore that characterizes the franchise, Green opted to mix the genre up with a love story directly connected to the horror elements in the film. He said:

"I wanted to write an action movie and a love story at the same time and see how they juxtaposed each other, and it was just fun because I like to mix it up in genres...I knew where I wanted to go atmospherically and I knew I wanted to be very romantic, and I knew I wanted to put my heart on my sleeve and make a movie about bad boys and motorcycles and leather jackets and that kind of thing."

While Green's decision to position love at the center of a definitive entry in a long-standing franchise might seem odd at first glance, it makes sense within the context of the horrific events that shaped "Halloween Kills." Here's how the two are connected.