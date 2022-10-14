TCM Will Celebrate Angela Lansbury With A 24-Hour Movie Marathon In November

It was only a few days ago that we lost Angela Lansbury, the legendary Dame of both stage and screen, just shy of her 97th birthday. One of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, Lansbury starred in a bevy of brilliant films and received numerous accolades for her talent. Before her passing, Lansbury earned six Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Award), six Golden Globe Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award, and the Academy Honorary Award. While she never took home the statues, she was graciously nominated for three Academy Awards, a Grammy Award, and a whopping eighteen Primetime Emmy Awards. Lansbury was beloved the world over and across generations, with her artistry and humility turning her into one of the most beloved celebrity figures in history.

In celebration of her life and career, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will be hosting a 24-hour programming tribute next month. Lansbury's film career spanned nearly eight decades, and with over 50 movies to choose from, TCM certainly has its pick of greats to showcase. The company also noted in their official press release that Lansbury was also a dear friend of TCM's first host, Robert Osborne, and had attended two TCM Classic Film Festivals in Hollywood.

She was a living legend and a dedicated supporter of cinema, and she will be missed. Keep reading below for the full schedule of the Angela Lansbury celebration marathon.