Angela Lansbury's '80s Workout Tape Positive Moves Is An Unexpected And Affirming Delight

Despite the nostalgic gloss we often apply to the 1980s through the lens of shows like "Stranger Things," the decade Reagan built was a lot weirder than we often choose to remember. There's plenty of questionable fads to look back on with one eyebrow raised (I'm sorry, but jelly shoes were always ugly and gave you blisters) but the obsessive culture of health and wellness skyrocketed into the mainstream during this time period, and we're still reeling from the effects of it today.

Current audiences, even those that weren't alive in the 1980s, still have tangential knowledge of the 1980s workout craze thanks to its permeation of pop culture. Olivia Newton-John's "Physical" is a certifiable banger, Apple TV+'s dark comedy of the same name perfectly captures the home video workout tape boom, and as long as people continue to sing "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-a-Lot, new generations will be introduced to "workout tapes by Fonda."

"Jane Fonda's Workout" from 1982 was the first non-theatrical home video release to top the charts, and was the top-selling VHS tape for six years. Her unprecedented success spawned plenty of copycats, with Cher's "A New Attitude," Alyssa Milano's "Teen Steam," Mark Wahlberg's "The Marky Mark Workout," La Toya Jackson's "Step Up," and even "Golden Girls" star Estelle Getty's "Young at Heart." As the product of women who projected their own body issues onto their daughters and granddaughters, I've seen just about every celebrity home workout video ever made. I'm a "Dance! Workout with Barbie" girl, personally, but one celebrity tape has never left me: "Angela Lansbury's Positive Moves."