Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Director Sophie Hyde On Directing Sex And Intimacy [Interview]

I'm right there with you. I feel like my brain melts out of my ears whenever I see a new "take" about it. I love that you mentioned that you enjoy directing sex scenes, because I think a lot of people don't understand what goes into directing a scene with so much intimacy. Would you be willing to share what your process is like to direct these moments?

I guess one of the things in the process is that you need enough in the script to begin with. So as a director working with a writer, you're asking and helping adapt the script so that there's space in there for the physical moments to happen. Then for me, my process is that I need to get on the same page with the actors really quickly. I like rehearsals, and the rehearsal isn't usually doing scene work, like dialogue. On this film there was a bit of that, though, because of the nature of it, but we have to get to a shared place. One of the great things that I'm trying to do in rehearsals is get them to feel connected to each other and to feel comfortable with each other, so that by the time they have to be intimate, that feels natural. In this case, we did so much work in the rehearsal room, and we explored our bodies, and we talked about them, and we talked about intimacy, and we shared stories, and we led up to a point where we actually, all three of us, got naked in the room.

That wasn't like, "Come on everybody, strip off." It was like, we did a task where I was saying, "Take off your rings and tell us something about that part of your body." So it was introducing our bodies to each other through what they do, not through what they look like. So it was like, "Oh, here's my foot. I love how I run every day." Or "Here's my elbow. I got a big scar on there, and that was a really important time in my life," or something. So that was getting them ready to be intimate, and then they rehearsed, and they were doing sex positions and everything. In fact, for Daryl and Emma, they went onto the set and were like, "Those last few days where we were naked without much dialogue? That was just bliss." They were suddenly like, "Oh, heavenly, we'll just lay around and do these things and not have to do 12 pages of dialogue or whatever."