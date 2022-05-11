Physical Season 2 Trailer: Rose Byrne Expands Her Fitness Empire

In the trailer, we see that Sheila has (almost) made it, as she is a well-known aerobics instructor after the success of her "Body by Sheila" video. Invigorated, Sheila is determined to spread her wings further and expand her brand in ways that can be capitalized as much as possible, but this entails convincing groups of old men that she is "worth" investing in. The opening shot establishes this fairly well, with Sheila arriving at a party, dressed to stand apart, wherein a random man asks, "What's that color? [referring to her dress]," to which she replies with an amused expression, "Yellow."

In order to be who she wants to be, Sheila must play the long game, and get in touch with the right people in the industry, as they hold power over her (for now). This leads to an interaction with Vinnie Green (Murray Bartlett), a fitness guru with a huge following, who proclaims that he controls every aspect of his business, which is the key reason behind his explosive success. However, Vinnie is a dangerous man to entangle with — and after Sheila finds herself attracted to the instructor, it potentially runs the risk of ruining her marriage.

However, that's not the end of Sheila's troubles, as Bunny (Della Saba) accuses her of stealing her fitness routine, and seems genuinely angry about it. This season will also see Sheila deal with her immense self-loathing, and juggle the many secrets she feels she has to guard in order for her to succeed. Sounds fun.

Season 2 of "Physical" will also see the return of Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Paul Sparks.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Physical:

"In the second season, our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles in her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she's no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire."

Season 2 of "Physical" will premiere on June 3, 2022, on Apple TV+, and the episodes are set to roll out on a weekly basis.