The Winchesters Will Feature Villains That Are Much Different From Supernatural's

Ghosts, vampires, and werewolves are old news. Nowadays, if you've got plans for a supernatural saga with a "monster of the week" format, then you better have creativity on your side because a deep-dive into the wide world of folklore is an absolute must.

When the series first began in 2005, "Supernatural" welcomed this challenge, happily digging deep to tell the story of two brothers traveling across America to face off against not-so-mythological creatures. This meant everything from tricksters and changelings to grim reapers and hellhounds. For the initial five seasons that series creator Eric Kripke had planned, it was a brilliant opportunity to explore some lesser-known lore. But if you've heard tell of this long-running show, then you probably know that it didn't end with five seasons. "Supernatural" went on for a whopping 15 seasons.

Across 327 episodes, it really feels like Sam and Dean Winchester faced off against every monster there is. Rugarus, shojos, wendigos, fairies, suicidal teddy bears, dragons, John Wayne Gacy, God, The Wicked Witch of the West, God's sister, and one time, they even took an opportunity to kill Hitler. I'll put it this way: the writers got creative and s*** got weird. And even after all of that, someone (I'm looking at you, Jensen Ackles) had the bright idea to commit to a "Supernatural" spin-off that recreates the original show's format.

Thanks to "The Winchesters," we've got a new crew of monster hunters traveling the country to take down the supernatural. In other words, it's time to hit the lore.