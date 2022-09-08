The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Pulls No Punches Over The Series' Misogynist Critics
You know, I thought that media literacy and basic decency regarding "The Boys" had hit an all-time low when season 3 was hit with an onslaught of 1-star reviews because certain fans finally realized that they were the punchline, but apparently the toxic dorks can go even lower. Not content to simply complain about the show going "woke" any longer, a certain contingent of fans have taken their ire out on Erin Moriarty, the actor who portrays Annie January, A.K.A. Starlight.
Taking a page from her character's playbook, Moriarty took to Instagram to share her experiences being harassed and belittled by misogynistic fans. While misogynistic backlash against a strong female character is nothing new (Skyler White, anyone?), it feels especially insidious when the character in question has been abused, shamed, and suffered from intense misogyny within the show itself. Annie January is fictional and can handle it, but Moriarty is a human being, and deserves to be treated better.
In response to Moriarty's post, some of the other members of "The Boys" cast and crew reached out to offer their support, but no one did it with as much fight or fury as showrunner Eric Kripke, who unleashed a Twitter post telling misogynists exactly where they can shove their hateful opinions.
No time for trolls
After Variety reported on Moriarty's mistreatment at the hands of misogynistic fans, showrunner Eric Kripke hopped on over to Twitter and really let the losers have it:
"Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show's f****** message. Two, you're causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can't be kind, then eat a bag of d***s, f*** off to the sun & don't watch #TheBoys, we don't want you. #TheBoysTV"
Kripke's on the money with this one, because these "fans" are missing the message of "The Boys" completely if they think it's acceptable to obsessively critique an actor's appearance and harass them. Moriarty shouldn't have to experience the same kind of hate that Annie does, but unfortunately there are quite a few viewers out there who still think Homelander (Antony Starr) is some kind of hero. There are just way too many Todds still watching the series and not learning anything, and that's sorely disappointing.
Hopefully they will either get the message and learn to escape their boneheaded brainwashing and treat other people with common decency, or they'll follow Kripke's instructions and take a vacation to Earth's nearest star.
"The Boys" season 3 was brilliantly sharp satire, and it's truly a shame that so many fans were too dull to understand.