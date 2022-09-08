The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Pulls No Punches Over The Series' Misogynist Critics

You know, I thought that media literacy and basic decency regarding "The Boys" had hit an all-time low when season 3 was hit with an onslaught of 1-star reviews because certain fans finally realized that they were the punchline, but apparently the toxic dorks can go even lower. Not content to simply complain about the show going "woke" any longer, a certain contingent of fans have taken their ire out on Erin Moriarty, the actor who portrays Annie January, A.K.A. Starlight.

Taking a page from her character's playbook, Moriarty took to Instagram to share her experiences being harassed and belittled by misogynistic fans. While misogynistic backlash against a strong female character is nothing new (Skyler White, anyone?), it feels especially insidious when the character in question has been abused, shamed, and suffered from intense misogyny within the show itself. Annie January is fictional and can handle it, but Moriarty is a human being, and deserves to be treated better.

In response to Moriarty's post, some of the other members of "The Boys" cast and crew reached out to offer their support, but no one did it with as much fight or fury as showrunner Eric Kripke, who unleashed a Twitter post telling misogynists exactly where they can shove their hateful opinions.