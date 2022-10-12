Brendan Gleeson Joined The Joker Sequel Because He's Just A Big Joaquin Phoenix Fan

Horror fans might recall that "Joker: Folie à Deux" isn't the first project to bring Phoenix and Gleeson together. That honor belongs to M. Night Shyamalan's "The Village," in which Phoenix played a distraught son desperate to save his mother, and Gleeson played a father in mourning. As it turns out, the experience of working together left a mark on Gleeson, and once he saw "Joker," he was even more blown away by the actor behind the Clown Prince of Crime:

"I worked with Joaquin before on The Village... And so I knew him from then. And that performance, I'm still in awe of it. That performance as Joker, in that first movie, It was one of the most extraordinary achievements I've ever [seen]. And for Todd to have worked the movie around to allow for that, I didn't have to be asked twice. I really didn't."

It's no understatement to say that Phoenix has built a bit of a reputation as an enigma. While he's famously gotten into fights on-set and resists memorizing all of his lines, fellow actor John C. Reilly has vouched that he's also quite "shy" and friendly once you get to know him. There's no doubt that Phoenix can certainly have his more tumultuous moments, but the fact that Gleeson was willing to sign on to a film just to work with him again is certainly a sign that the "Joker" star is a rewarding collaborator.