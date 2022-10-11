Michelle Yeoh And Pete Davidson Have Joined Transformers: Rise Of The Beast

According to Deadline, Yeoh has joined the cast of the seventh major motion picture based on the beloved Hasbro toys titled "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." In the movie, the Autobots and Decepticons are joined by the Maximals and the Terrorcons in the eternal battle between these warring factions of an alien robot race that found their way to Earth. The acclaimed actor will lend her voice to Airazor, a Maximal that has a knack for recon and surveillance due to taking the form of a bird.

In addition to Yeoh and the previously announced cast members that include Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, and Ron Perlman, filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. has also added "Saturday Night Live" alum and "King of Staten Island" star Pete Davidson to the mix. He will voice the Terrorcon named Mirage. The character is known to be a jokester that plays pranks, but despite being part of "Transformers" history known as "Beast Machines," Mirage takes the form of a modified formula one car.

That will likely change as this film is said to be more of a live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite series "Transformers: Beast Wars" and will start a new trilogy of "Transformers" movies produced by Michael Bay. And as we know, the divisive filmmaker and others involved with these movies have been known to take liberties with the previously established canon, so we'll see what Pete Davidson looks like as a Transformer soon enough. If they're sticking with a car, my guess is an AMC Gremlin.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" premieres in theaters on June 9, 2023.