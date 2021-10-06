Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts First Look: It's Getting Wild Out There

First, the Autobots. You'll notice a yellow-and-black Chevy Camaro up there: that's Bumblebee, of course. You'll also notice a familiar red semi-truck — that's Optimus Prime. He'll be voiced by Peter Cullen in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," which draws inspiration from the old "Beast Wars: Transformers" cartoon series.

They may look like simple cars and a motorcycle, but in keeping with Transformers tradition, they're "robots in disguise." The other Autobots are Mirage (Porsche), Arcee (motorcycle), and Wheeljack (Volkswagen van).

That takes care of the good guys, but what about the bad guys?

Well, since they're giving the Decepticons a rest this time around, now we've got Terrorcons, who sound positively terrifying. Caple Jr. gave us a look at three of the Terrorcons, and as you might expect, they have tinted windows. Because they're evil!

Scourge, the logging truck, is the leader of the Terrorcons. He's joined by Nightbird, a female Nissan Skyline GT-R R33. No word yet on the name of that dark tow truck, the third and final Terrorcon.

Not pictured are the Maximals, who will be led by none other than Ron Perlman as the voice of Optimus Primal. He transforms into a gorilla, and he's got some pals who transform into a rhino, a cheetah, and a peregrine falcon. Pals like that might come in handy in a bar fight ... or a robot fight.

It's safe to say, they're here to put the "beasts" in "Rise of the Beasts."

We'll keep you posted on "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," which is bound for U.S. theaters on June 4, 2022.