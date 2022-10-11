On House Of The Dragon, The Velaryon Family Can't Catch A Break

A lot happened in the latest "House of the Dragon" episode: puberty hit Aemond Targaryen far harder than any of us expected, Viserys (Paddy Considine) earned his World's Best Dad coffee mug, and a certain member of the Velaryon family said perhaps a little too much in a public setting. Yes, that's right, Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson) is no longer of this world. After he called Rhaenyra's (Emma D'arcy) children bastards (and then called Rhaenyra herself a whore), her uncle-husband Daemon (Matt Smith) went and sliced his head in half. So long, Vaemond; we'll always fondly remember you as that guy who sort of complained a lot.

In fairness to Vaemond, he did have valid reasons to be upset. For the past two decades, his house's alliance with the Targaryens seems to have had pretty one-sided benefits. Rhaenyra and Laenor's marriage, which seemed like a clear-cut good deal at the time, ended up producing no heirs with Velaryon blood. With Baela and Rhaena both set to have kids with a Targaryen name, it seems like the only people set to continue the Velaryon name aren't even Velaryon. History may remember names over blood, but that's still a bitter pill for Vaemond to swallow.

And with Corlys' prospects not looking good either, it's starting to become clear why the Velaryon family was no longer around for "Game of Thrones."