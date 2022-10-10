This Was King Viserys' Biggest Mistake On House Of The Dragon, According To Paddy Considine

This post contains spoilers for the first eight episodes of "House of the Dragon."

Paddy Considine is a wonderful actor, and he has turned a character that, on paper, could be incredibly stupid and dumb into one of the most tragic and nuanced in the entire "Game of Thrones" franchise.

Viserys Targaryen was unlike any ruler we've seen so far in Westeros. He was dutiful like Ned Stark, but far from the paragon of virtue and honor that he was. He was an incompetent king, but nowhere near the drunken buffoon that was Robert "Bobby B" Baratheon. He loved his family, but wasn't the tyrant that was Tywin Lannister. He wasn't an evil ruler, not a cruel one, and yet he will go down in history (or should, at least) as one of the worst kings in the history of Westeros just because of how dumb every single decision he took was.

With Viserys finally meeting the end he should have met a few episodes ago when he still resembled a human being, it is time to look back on his biggest mistakes. And Paddy Considine himself has an idea (or two).

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Considine jumped at the chance to name the biggest mistake Viserys made, and it is not a surprising one. "The only mistake he made was becoming king," he said. "He should have said, 'No, give it to Rhaenys. I don't want it. I'm going to fly some dragons and have a good time with the ladies in nefarious places of town.'"