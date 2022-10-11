All Hail Daemon Targaryen, The Only True Wife Guy On House Of The Dragon

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

When Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) was first introduced on "House of the Dragon," he was an immediate frontrunner as the "villain to watch," with many speculating that the Rogue Prince would serve as the go-to character fans would love to hate. The prediction is not unfounded, as the new Prince Petty thrives on Westerosi drama, and if he's not at the center of it, he's casually leaning against a pillar in the wings with a snappy one-liner just waiting for the perfect moment to unleash his sass.

He's killed some people, he's dismembered some folks, he seduced his niece and eventually married her, and he's even got a cute little crime cloak to wear whenever he's out causing riff-raff. Daemon Targaryen is a wild card by every stretch of imagination, and he certainly keeps things interesting in King's Landing. But above all else, Daemon Targaryen is a total Wife Guy™, and perhaps the only true example of the trope on "House of the Dragon."

For the uninitiated, a wife guy is typically a male celebrity or social media figure whose fame is intrinsically tied to the way he talks about or behaves in the honor of his wife. This isn't just some dude in a healthy relationship who loves his wife and wants to scream it from the rooftops, like Gomez Addams, this is a man whose public love for his wife has completely changed the way the rest of society views him. Daemon has always been an agent of chaos, but with Princess Rhaenyra now his bride, he has finally been given the opportunity to go full wife guy.