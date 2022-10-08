Teen Wolf: The Movie Will Pick Up 15 Years After The Show's End, So It's More Like Mid-30s Wolf

Those aren't coyotes you hear howling at the moon ... the "Teen Wolf" movie is almost here! The film will serve as a sequel to the events of the popular MTV series and will bring back many members of the original cast, including Tyler Hoechlin as absolute superhottie and Alpha wolf Derek Hale. Other returning cast members include Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Crystal Reed, Shelley Hennig, Linden Ashby, Orny Adams, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo, and Dylan Sprayberry.

The team behind the "Teen Wolf" series took the stage at New York Comic Con this weekend to share some details about the upcoming film, along with a fresh new clip to get fans' mouths watering. They also revealed where the movie will fall in the "Teen Wolf" timeline.

It turns out that while "Teen Wolf: The Movie" is a sequel and will follow former teen wolf Scott McCall (Posey), it will take place 15 years after the end of the series, which definitely changes the whole "teen" bit. While there are definitely still teens facing their own werewolf problems, as you'll see in the first-look clip below, it's kind of wild to think of the titular teen wolf of the previous series as a guy in his thirties. Do werewolves get arthritis?