Teen Wolf: The Movie Will Pick Up 15 Years After The Show's End, So It's More Like Mid-30s Wolf
Those aren't coyotes you hear howling at the moon ... the "Teen Wolf" movie is almost here! The film will serve as a sequel to the events of the popular MTV series and will bring back many members of the original cast, including Tyler Hoechlin as absolute superhottie and Alpha wolf Derek Hale. Other returning cast members include Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Crystal Reed, Shelley Hennig, Linden Ashby, Orny Adams, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo, and Dylan Sprayberry.
The team behind the "Teen Wolf" series took the stage at New York Comic Con this weekend to share some details about the upcoming film, along with a fresh new clip to get fans' mouths watering. They also revealed where the movie will fall in the "Teen Wolf" timeline.
It turns out that while "Teen Wolf: The Movie" is a sequel and will follow former teen wolf Scott McCall (Posey), it will take place 15 years after the end of the series, which definitely changes the whole "teen" bit. While there are definitely still teens facing their own werewolf problems, as you'll see in the first-look clip below, it's kind of wild to think of the titular teen wolf of the previous series as a guy in his thirties. Do werewolves get arthritis?
Watch a clip from Teen Wolf: The Movie
Not only will the film catch fans up on events in Beacon Hills in the last decade and a half, it will also set things up for the upcoming "Wolf Pack" spin-off series. The clip above shows Hoechlin having a heart-to-heart about transformation with his teenage son, Eli (Vince Mattis), but they're interrupted all-too-soon by a serious threat. The action is tense, the flash of wolf eyes is delightful, and even though I've never seen "Teen Wolf," I'm suddenly interested. It's like "Supernatural" without all of the weird Christian mythology!
Here's the official synopsis for "Teen Wolf: The Movie":
"...a terrifying evil has emerged in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."
One cast member fans won't see in the movie is Dylan O'Brien, but there's no bad blood between these wolves, and he's given the movie his blessing. "Teen Wolf: The Movie" will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023.