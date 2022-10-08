An Ode To Marvel's Man-Thing, Werewolf By Night's Breakout Character

If you haven't seen "Werewolf By Night," there are major spoilers for the special ahead!

Marvel's "Werewolf By Night" is exciting for a multitude of reasons. It's a fun directorial debut from an expert film composer Michael Giacchino, adopting the aesthetics and paying tribute to 1940s creature features, and calling back to the tradition of Marvel Cinematic Universe one-shots. Dubbed a "Marvel Studios' Special Presentation," it sets up a format of shorter one-off stories in the mold of an hour-long TV special.

If "Werewolf by Night" is a good example of what they're aiming to do with the format, it might lead to more exciting genre and stylistic experiments in the MCU down the line. The story follows an unlikely werewolf hero, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), and his infiltration of a cabal of monster hunters and their deadly competition to decide the rightful heir of a powerful relic, the Bloodstone. Jack however, has his own motive — to rescue his captured friend, Man-Thing (Carey Jones) from the Bloodstone Manor.

There's a lot to love about the Halloween special, but the introduction of Man-Thing into the MCU is truly the best part. This horrific-looking swamp monster actually is a gentle giant, who possibly might hold the key to Phase 4 & 5's mystery box. We could gush about Man-Thing for a full article, and that's exactly what we're doing here.