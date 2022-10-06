Superhero Bits: The Black Adam Runtime, Ezra Miller Did Reshoots On The Flash & More

Todd McFarlane's "Spawn" movie reboot got a new lease on life recently with Scott Silver ("Joker") and Malcolm Spellman ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") signing on to write a new script. But McFarlane sees a bigger future for the franchise, assuming things go well with this first film. Speaking with Comic Book Resources at NYCC, McFarlane sees an entire universe of stories to tell:

"Image Comics and the Spawn comic book are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. So, I've got well over 300 characters in my universe. Again, they're not all equal to Spawn, but they exist. Do I think there's a way to branch out from Spawn into the Spawn Universe? Yes. The expansion has begun with my characters and is there a natural progression that could go on into Hollywood, the answer is yes... as long as we can launch Spawn out of the gate to start with."

The good news is, it sounds like McFarlane isn't getting too ahead of himself, and he wants to get this first movie right. But if that happens, expect much more to follow. The "Spawn" movie remains without a release date.