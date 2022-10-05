Spawn Movie Reboot Recruits Joker And Captain America 4 Writers

The long-awaited "Spawn" movie reboot may finally, actually be happening as a trio of new writers have boarded the project. Todd McFarlane, who created the character when he launched Image Comics in 1992, has been working for years to bring the franchise back to life, signing a deal with Blumhouse Productions way back in 2017. It's been slow-going ever since, but with some A-list writers signing on, things seem to be trending upwards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Silver ("Joker"), Malcolm Spellman ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon are set to pen a new screenplay for the film. McFarlane had previously penned a version himself that he intended to direct, however, those plans have changed, given these new additions. "If we've got an A-list actor, A-list producers, A-list writers, then do you want to shoot for A-list directors, A-list cinematographers? The answer is, 'Of course.' Let's keep the momentum going," McFarlane said. Spellman had this to add in a statement:

"I grew up in Berkeley, which is a comic book city. Todd McFarlane's Spawn character was always one of my favorites — a Black superhero that was no bulls**t, he was cool and dealt with modern issues. Myself, Matt Mixon, and Scott Silver are pledged to honoring what Todd started and what Spawn is at its core, delivering something that's relevant and edgy and unlike any other superhero movie out there."

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx remains attached to the title role, as he's been for quite some time. Jeremy Renner was also attached at one point but his involvement, it's said, could depend on how this all shakes out.