Spawn Movie Reboot Recruits Joker And Captain America 4 Writers
The long-awaited "Spawn" movie reboot may finally, actually be happening as a trio of new writers have boarded the project. Todd McFarlane, who created the character when he launched Image Comics in 1992, has been working for years to bring the franchise back to life, signing a deal with Blumhouse Productions way back in 2017. It's been slow-going ever since, but with some A-list writers signing on, things seem to be trending upwards.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Silver ("Joker"), Malcolm Spellman ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon are set to pen a new screenplay for the film. McFarlane had previously penned a version himself that he intended to direct, however, those plans have changed, given these new additions. "If we've got an A-list actor, A-list producers, A-list writers, then do you want to shoot for A-list directors, A-list cinematographers? The answer is, 'Of course.' Let's keep the momentum going," McFarlane said. Spellman had this to add in a statement:
"I grew up in Berkeley, which is a comic book city. Todd McFarlane's Spawn character was always one of my favorites — a Black superhero that was no bulls**t, he was cool and dealt with modern issues. Myself, Matt Mixon, and Scott Silver are pledged to honoring what Todd started and what Spawn is at its core, delivering something that's relevant and edgy and unlike any other superhero movie out there."
Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx remains attached to the title role, as he's been for quite some time. Jeremy Renner was also attached at one point but his involvement, it's said, could depend on how this all shakes out.
Will this finally happen?
With comic book movie franchises remaining all the rage in Hollywood, "Spawn" is obviously an attractive prospect. This is an A-list comic book character that could, in the right hands, produce a big franchise. McFarlane has even been expanding with spin-offs in the pages of Image Comics recently, potentially paving the way for a full-on "Spawn" cinematic universe. Interestingly enough, with the addition of Silver and Spellman, it's noted that the team is currently looking for a studio partner with the budget possibly increasing.
As for the writers, Silver has penned hits such as "8 Mile" and "The Fighter," but he is best known as the guy who helped to make "Joker" an R-rated, $1 billion hit. So his inclusion here makes every bit of sense. Meanwhile, Spellman created "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" for Disney+ and was subsequently tapped to write "Captain America: New World Order," which will star Anthony Mackie. Meanwhile, Mixon was primarily known as a documentary filmmaker, but is now dipping his toes into the blockbuster realm.
With McFarlane seemingly willing to give up the director's chair, and with so much talent now behind the adaptation, it seems more likely than ever that this will actually happen. Studios will likely be far more interested in hearing McFarlane and Co. out at this point, but we'll see what happens.
The "Spawn" movie still doesn't have a release date.