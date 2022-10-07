Hellraiser Ending Explained: Be Careful What You Wish For

Greater delights, also known as major spoilers for "Hellraiser," await you in this article.

After more than 20 years, the first "Hellraiser" movie to be given a major studio release has finally been unleashed. With most of the franchise being relegated to low-budget direct-to-video schlock, it is a breath of fresh air to see Pinhead and their gash of Cenobites return, even if we would have preferred to see them in theaters instead of on Hulu. However, that's beside the point, because what matters is that they are back in all their horrific glory.

"Hellraiser" does some pretty interesting things with the established lore of the franchise while also feeling like its own thing. Nowhere is this more apparent than the changes made to the franchise's famous box – in David Bruckner's take, solving the box to total completion after five sacrifices will allow the user to be granted a wish. These wishes are categorized under Lament (life), Lore (knowledge), Laliderant (love), Liminal (sensation), Lazarus (resurrection), and finally, Leviathan (power). In the case of Riley (Odessa A'zion), she's hoping to find some important loopholes that will allow her to grant the gift of Lazarus in order to bring back her brother Matt (Brandon Flynn).

It is this expansion of the box that helps set the tone of the entire film, especially its final act, into motion. Without these new additions to the "Hellraiser" lore, the film's compelling allegories for addiction and abuse may not be as effective as they were here.