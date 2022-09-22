Jamie Clayton's Pinhead Performance Affected Everyone On The Hellraiser Set

It's only a matter of weeks now until the dark priest of hell shows us all such sights with Hulu's new take on "Hellraiser." Based on Cliver Barker's novella "The Hellbound Heart," this new film from director David Bruckner ("The Night House") seems less concerned with whether it serves as a remake, reimagining, or sequel, and more with the prospect of making Pinhead scary again.

The film stars Hiam Abbass, Odessa A'zion, Adam Faison, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, Drew Starkey, and Goran Visnjic. Little is known of what "Hellraiser" is all about besides another group of curious minds toying with the deadly Lament Configuration, but the brief synopsis shows that, much like Ashley Laurence's Kirsty Cotton, another poor soul is about to come face to face with the infamous leader of the Cenobites known as Pinhead:

In the all-new "Hellraiser," a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

The biggest change to this entire story, however, is the person stepping into the role of Pinhead. Doug Bradley played the role with impeccable precision across four theatrical films and four less than stellar direct-to-video sequels.

With a new spin on the "Hellraiser" mythos comes a new actor donning the makeup in Jamie Clayton, who so embodied the spirit of Pinhead that merely standing around in costume gave the cast and crew chills.