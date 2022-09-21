David Bruckner Doesn't Want Fans Worrying About Canon While Watching Hulu's Hellraiser

Playing canonically fair with the "Hellraiser" film series is a tricky proposition. Although the first eight "Hellraiser" movies feature Doug Bradley as Pinhead, the franchise's central monster, few of them seem to interconnect in any kind of meaningful way. Clive Barker's original "Hellraiser" (1987) and Tony Randel's "Hellbound: Hellraiser II" (1988) feature many members of the same cast and follow the same continuity, but after that, the series becomes a little hazy. Anthony Hickox's "Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth" (1992) takes place in America and features a new protagonist and an altered version of Pinhead who now wants to cause mayhem on Earth (previously, Pinhead was an S&M lord who was content for people to come to him).

Kevin Yagher's "Hellraiser: Bloodline" (1996) was the series' last attempt to keep continuity clear, working the events of "Hellraiser III" into a broader "Hellraiser" myth. "Bloodline" covers both the invention of the Lemarchant Configuration and the death of Pinhead in the distant future.

"Hellraiser: Inferno" (2000), "Hellraiser: Hellseeker" (2002), and "Hellraiser: Deader" (2005) are all self-contained "Tales from the Crypt"-style morality plays that don't share any kind of timeline or continuity, despite the fact that Ashley Laurence — Kirsty from the 1987 original — returned for "Hellseeker." The mythology of "Hellraiser" was not expanded with these sequels. Curiously, "Hellraiser: Hellworld" (also 2005) takes place in a world where "Hellraiser" is a mere 1987 movie that the characters are fans of. "Hellraiser: Revelations" (2011) might function as a reboot of the original, and "Hellraiser: Judgment" (2018) is its own animal altogether. That one has angels in it.

It's no wonder, then, that David Brucker, director of the new "Hellraiser," due on Hulu on October 7, should remain unconcerned about continuity, a notion he forwarded in a recent interview with Gizmodo.